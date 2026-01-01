Build your brand with a .motorcycles domain

1,759 /yr189 /1st year
Save 89%
For first year
.motorcycles

About the .motorcycles domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .motorcycles domain

What is a .motorcycles domain?

.motorcycles is a generic top-level domain for motorcycle-related sites, originally launched for riders and enthusiasts. It’s open for general registration, with no known geographic or residency restrictions.

Who is a .motorcycles domain for?

A .motorcycles domain works well for motorcycle dealers, repair shops, riding clubs, parts sellers, and enthusiast blogs who want a clear, niche web address. It suits local businesses and growing communities.

Why choose a .motorcycles domain?

A .motorcycles domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. It is a practical choice for web addresses, email, and marketing materials as your business expands.

Domain information for .motorcycles

TLD
.motorcycles
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.motorcycles domain FAQs

What does a .motorcycles domain mean?

A .motorcycles domain signals a site about motorcycles, riding, parts, or related services. It’s commonly used by enthusiasts, clubs, dealers, blogs, and repair businesses.

Is a .motorcycles domain trusted?

Yes. .motorcycles is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site behind it than the extension.

Is a .motorcycles a good domain?

Yes, if your site is clearly about motorcycles or the riding community. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .motorcycles domain or .com domain?

Choose .motorcycles if you want a name that immediately shows your niche and .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects a broad, familiar extension or you want a more general brand.

Who can register a .motorcycles domain?

Anyone can register a .motorcycles domain. There is no general eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Are there restrictions on .motorcycles domains?

Standard domain rules apply, such as using a valid name and following registry policies for reserved or prohibited names. There are no special public-use restrictions tied to the extension itself.

How much does a .motorcycles domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .motorcycles domain costs ₹189 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,759/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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