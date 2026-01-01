Build your brand with a .makeup domain
About the .makeup domain
What is a .makeup domain?
.makeup is a generic top-level domain for beauty and cosmetics sites, with open registration and no special eligibility rules. It’s commonly used by makeup artists, brands, and beauty communities.
Who is a .makeup domain for?
A .makeup domain works well for makeup artists, beauty salons, cosmetics brands, and beauty bloggers who want a clear, stylish online identity. It helps present services, products, and tutorials in one memorable place.
Why choose a .makeup domain?
A .makeup domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable address. It works well for websites, email, and marketing while supporting a consistent online presence as you grow.