Build your brand with a .hair domain

1,759 /yr189 /1st year
Save 89%
For first year
.hair

About the .hair domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .hair domain

What is a .hair domain?

.hair is a generic top-level domain with a clear meaning for haircare, salons, stylists, and beauty brands. It has no general public eligibility limits, so it’s open for broad commercial use.

Who is a .hair domain for?

A .hair domain works well for hair salons, stylists, barbers, product brands, and beauty educators who want a clear, memorable web address for services, portfolios, and advice. It suits both local businesses and growing beauty ventures.

Why choose a .hair domain?

A .hair domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a clear, reliable choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .hair

TLD
.hair
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.hair domain FAQs

What does a .hair domain mean?

A .hair domain usually signals topics related to hair care, styling, salons, wigs, or hair products. It was created as a descriptive web address, and today people use it to make a site’s topic clear at a glance.

Is a .hair domain trusted?

Yes. .hair is a valid top-level domain managed through an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the ending.

Is a .hair a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about hair services, products, or education. Search engines treat it the same as other domain extensions for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .hair domain or .com domain?

Choose .hair if you want a name that clearly matches a hair-focused brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose business.

Who can register a .hair domain?

Anyone can register a .hair domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special residency, industry, or membership requirements.

Are there restrictions on .hair domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use valid characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.

How much does a .hair domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .hair domain costs ₹189 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹1,759/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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