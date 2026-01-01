Build your brand with a .auto domain

276,509 /yr190,789 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.auto

About the .auto domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .auto domain

What is a .auto domain?

.auto is a generic top-level domain originally aimed at the automotive industry. It’s now used for car-related brands, dealerships, and auto services, with no public geographic eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .auto domain for?

The .auto domain works well for automotive businesses, car dealers, repair shops, and mobility services that want a clear, industry-focused web address. It also suits vehicle marketplaces and auto blogs.

Why choose a .auto domain?

A .auto domain helps visitors understand your business instantly and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear web and email branding, improves consistency across marketing, and gives your online presence a focused, professional look as you grow.

Domain information for .auto

TLD
.auto
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₹17.44

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.auto domain FAQs

What does a .auto domain mean?

A .auto domain signals a connection to cars, vehicles, or the automotive industry. It’s commonly used by dealerships, repair shops, parts sellers, and car-focused brands.

Is a .auto domain trusted?

Yes. .auto is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search. It is operated through an official registry, which helps ensure normal domain standards apply.

Is a .auto a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about cars, auto services, or vehicle-related content. Search engines treat .auto the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .auto domain or .com domain?

Choose .auto if you want a name that matches a car-related business or project, especially when the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension.

Who can register a .auto domain?

Anyone can register a .auto domain. It is not limited to people or businesses in a specific country or industry.

Are there restrictions on .auto domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and registry-reserved names cannot be registered.

How much does a .auto domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .auto domain costs ₹190,789 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₹276,509/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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