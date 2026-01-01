Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Δωρεάν αυτόματα εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Ανιχνευτής κακόβουλου λογισμικού
Βοηθός AI
5,49  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων 30 ημερών
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

69% έκπτωση
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 11,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
1 πυρήνας vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
4 TB εύρος ζώνης
Δημοφιλέστερο
64% έκπτωση
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 14,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
2 πυρήνες vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
8 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 27,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
4 πυρήνες vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
16 TB εύρος ζώνης
66% έκπτωση
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 49,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
8 πυρήνες vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
32 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 11,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
1 πυρήνας vCPU
4 GB RAM
50 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
4 TB εύρος ζώνης
Δημοφιλέστερο
64% έκπτωση
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 14,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
2 πυρήνες vCPU
8 GB RAM
100 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
8 TB εύρος ζώνης
69% έκπτωση
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 27,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
4 πυρήνες vCPU
16 GB RAM
200 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
16 TB εύρος ζώνης
66% έκπτωση
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /μήνα
Επιλογή πακέτου
Ανανεώνεται με 49,99 €/μήνα για 2 χρόνια. Ακύρωση ανά πάσα στιγμή.
8 πυρήνες vCPU
32 GB RAM
400 GB χώρος δίσκου NVMe
32 TB εύρος ζώνης

Κάθε πακέτο έχει όλα όσα χρειάζεστε και πολλά άλλα

Επεξεργαστές AMD EPYC
Αποθηκευτικός χώρος NVMe SSD
Κέντρα δεδομένων παγκοσμίως
Δωρεάν εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Διαχείριση τείχους προστασίας
Ταχύτητα δικτύου 1 Gbps
Δημόσιο API
AI Web terminal
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος
Επεξεργαστές AMD EPYC
Αποθηκευτικός χώρος NVMe SSD
Κέντρα δεδομένων παγκοσμίως
Δωρεάν εβδομαδιαία αντίγραφα ασφαλείας
Διαχείριση τείχους προστασίας
Ταχύτητα δικτύου 1 Gbps
Δημόσιο API
AI Web terminal
Δωρεάν domain για 1 έτος

Όλα τα πακέτα πληρώνονται εκ των προτέρων. Η μηνιαία χρέωση αντικατοπτρίζει τη συνολική τιμή του πακέτου διαιρούμενη με τον αριθμό των μηνών του πακέτου σας.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Είμαι απίστευτα ευχαριστημένος με το VPS hosting της Hostinger! Ο χρόνος διαθεσιμότητας που παρέχουν είναι κορυφαίος, διατηρώντας την ιστοσελίδα μου σε ομαλή λειτουργία. Όποτε χρειάστηκα βοήθεια, η ομάδα τεχνικής υποστήριξής τους ήταν γρήγορη, έμπειρη και πραγματικά εξυπηρετική.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Όλα είναι ομαλά και τέλεια με το Hostinger, το chat bot με AI + ανθρώπινη συνομιλία, αν το AI δεν μπορεί να λύσει την ερώτησή σας. Α, και οι υπηρεσίες VPS είναι φοβερές, χωρίς σκαμπανεβάσματα. Ευχαριστώ την ομάδα dev και όλους τους υπόλοιπους. Συνεχίστε έτσι 🚀

Noel
Noel

Επιτέλους μια εταιρεία VPS hosting που το κάνει σωστά! Καλή τιμή. Εξαιρετικό portal που σέβεται τον χρόνο των χρηστών της. Εύκολα αντίγραφα ασφαλείας. Καλή υποστήριξη. Αξιόπιστη. Απλά άψογη.

Omkar
Omkar

Επικοινώνησα με την υποστήριξη της Hostinger αφού έχασα την πρόσβαση στην self-hosted υπηρεσία n8n μου και δεν θα μπορούσα να είμαι πιο εντυπωσιασμένος. Ο Kodee και ο Mohammad από την ομάδα υποστήριξης ήταν πολύ υπομονετικοί και σχολαστικοί.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Πολλές ευχαριστίες στην Carla που με βοήθησε με την αναβάθμιση N8N στο Hostinger VPS μου. Επαγγελματίας και έμπειρη, σε ευχαριστώ και πάλι Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Το Hostinger VPS είναι εξαιρετικό. Λειτουργεί πάντα. Είναι πάντα γρήγορο και σταθερό. Δεν κολλάει ποτέ, δεν κολλάει ποτέ.

Martin K
Martin K

Η εταιρεία τα πάει καλά, είμαι πολύ ευχαριστημένος με τις συγκεκριμένες υπηρεσίες που χρησιμοποιώ μέσω αυτών. Δεν είναι τόσο ακριβό όσο σε ορισμένα μέρη με πραγματικά εξαιρετικές εγκαταστάσεις VPS και προγράμματα τιμών.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων εντός 30 ημερών

Δοκιμάστε το χωρίς κίνδυνο με την εγγύηση επιστροφής χρημάτων 30 ημερών. Δείτε την πολιτική επιστροφής χρημάτων για λεπτομέρειες.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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