Codex Cli Hosting
Take control of your Codex CLI environment
Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan
Κάθε πακέτο έχει όλα όσα χρειάζεστε και πολλά άλλα
Command line tools without limits
Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on
Είμαι απίστευτα ευχαριστημένος με το VPS hosting της Hostinger! Ο χρόνος διαθεσιμότητας που παρέχουν είναι κορυφαίος, διατηρώντας την ιστοσελίδα μου σε ομαλή λειτουργία. Όποτε χρειάστηκα βοήθεια, η ομάδα τεχνικής υποστήριξής τους ήταν γρήγορη, έμπειρη και πραγματικά εξυπηρετική.
Όλα είναι ομαλά και τέλεια με το Hostinger, το chat bot με AI + ανθρώπινη συνομιλία, αν το AI δεν μπορεί να λύσει την ερώτησή σας. Α, και οι υπηρεσίες VPS είναι φοβερές, χωρίς σκαμπανεβάσματα. Ευχαριστώ την ομάδα dev και όλους τους υπόλοιπους. Συνεχίστε έτσι 🚀
Επιτέλους μια εταιρεία VPS hosting που το κάνει σωστά! Καλή τιμή. Εξαιρετικό portal που σέβεται τον χρόνο των χρηστών της. Εύκολα αντίγραφα ασφαλείας. Καλή υποστήριξη. Αξιόπιστη. Απλά άψογη.
Επικοινώνησα με την υποστήριξη της Hostinger αφού έχασα την πρόσβαση στην self-hosted υπηρεσία n8n μου και δεν θα μπορούσα να είμαι πιο εντυπωσιασμένος. Ο Kodee και ο Mohammad από την ομάδα υποστήριξης ήταν πολύ υπομονετικοί και σχολαστικοί.
Πολλές ευχαριστίες στην Carla που με βοήθησε με την αναβάθμιση N8N στο Hostinger VPS μου. Επαγγελματίας και έμπειρη, σε ευχαριστώ και πάλι Carla.
Το Hostinger VPS είναι εξαιρετικό. Λειτουργεί πάντα. Είναι πάντα γρήγορο και σταθερό. Δεν κολλάει ποτέ, δεν κολλάει ποτέ.
Η εταιρεία τα πάει καλά, είμαι πολύ ευχαριστημένος με τις συγκεκριμένες υπηρεσίες που χρησιμοποιώ μέσω αυτών. Δεν είναι τόσο ακριβό όσο σε ορισμένα μέρη με πραγματικά εξαιρετικές εγκαταστάσεις VPS και προγράμματα τιμών.