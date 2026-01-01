Your .to domain is a call to action

CAN$97.69/yrCAN$83.69/1st year
Save 14%
For first year
.to

About the .to domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .to domain

What is a .to domain?

Country-code TLD for Tonga, originally intended for the country but now used more broadly, especially for short, brandable web addresses and tech or media sites. Availability rules vary by registrar.

Who is a .to domain for?

A .to domain works well for tech startups, creators, short-link projects, and global brands that want a short, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for modern, international, and easy-to-share sites.

Why choose a .to domain?

A .to domain helps people recognize your site quickly and keeps your web address short and simple. It supports a clear, professional identity across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .to

TLD
.to
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

CAN$27.89CAN$0.01/1st yr
Check availability

.cloud

Where modern businesses run

CAN$36.29CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.shop

Turn browsers into buyers

CAN$48.89CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.io

The domain every startup wants

CAN$104.69CAN$44.69/1st yr
Check availability

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

CAN$22.39CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.info

The web address people actually trust

CAN$44.69CAN$5.59/1st yr
Check availability

.pro

Show the world what you do best

CAN$44.69CAN$4.19/1st yr
Check availability

.online

Your business, open 24/7

CAN$50.29CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.to domain FAQs

.to is the country-code top-level domain for Tonga. Today it is often used as a short, memorable web address, especially when the name fits the words or brand you want to use.
Yes. .to is a valid top-level domain with its own official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and email setup than on the extension alone.
Yes, if you want a short name, a creative fit, or your preferred .com is unavailable. Search engines treat .to the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Choose .to if you want a distinctive, shorter domain or a name that matches your brand well. Choose .com if your audience expects it first or you want the most familiar extension.
Anyone can register a .to domain. There is no general residency or local presence requirement for standard registrations.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and follow the registry’s reserved-name policies if any apply.
At Hostinger, a .to domain costs CAN$ 83.69 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 97.69/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.