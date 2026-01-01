Reach every player and fan with a .tennis domain

CAN$104.69/yrCAN$73.99/1st year
Save 29%
For first year
.tennis

About the .tennis domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .tennis domain

What is a .tennis domain?

A generic gTLD for tennis-related sites, .tennis is open for broader use but is especially suited to clubs, players, events, retailers, and fan communities.

Who is a .tennis domain for?

A .tennis domain works well for tennis clubs, coaches, academies, tournaments, and equipment retailers who want a clear, sport-specific online presence. Itâ€™s a practical fit for community sites and growing tennis businesses.

Why choose a .tennis domain?

A .tennis domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance and can support stronger brand recognition. It also works well for consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .tennis

TLD
.tennis
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.tennis domain FAQs

.tennis is a domain extension tied to tennis. People usually read it as a clear signal that a site is about the sport, such as clubs, players, events, or gear.
Yes. .tennis is a valid top-level domain operated through an official registry, so it works like other domain extensions in browsers, email, and search.
Yes, if your site is about tennis or a related niche. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .tennis if you want a name that instantly shows your site is tennis-focused, or if the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar option for a general audience.
Anyone can register a .tennis domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations with no special eligibility requirement.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and not be a reserved or prohibited term set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .tennis domain costs CAN$ 73.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 104.69/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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