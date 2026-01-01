Establish your French business online with a .sarl domain
CAN$11.19/yrCAN$8.39/1st yearFor first year
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About the .sarl domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .sarl domain
What is a .sarl domain?
.sarl is a generic top-level domain, originally linked to the French company form SociÃ©tÃ© Ã ResponsabilitÃ© LimitÃ©e, but now open for general registration with no special eligibility requirements.
Who is a .sarl domain for?
A .sarl domain works well for companies, consultants, accountants, and legal service providers tied to SARL business structures. It helps present a clear, professional identity for regulated or entity-specific brands.
Why choose a .sarl domain?
A .sarl domain helps visitors identify a company structure at a glance, supporting clear branding and trust. It can make your web address more memorable and work well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .sarl
TLD
.sarl
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.sarl domain FAQs
What does a .sarl domain mean?
A .sarl domain is a brandable web address built around "SARL," a common company term used in some countries for a limited-liability business. People usually use it for business sites, company pages, or local brands.
Is a .sarl domain trusted?
Yes. .sarl is a valid top-level domain operated through an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website and its security settings.
Is a .sarl a good domain?
Yes, if your business uses SARL in its name or you want a memorable company-style address. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .sarl domain or .com domain?
Choose .sarl if the name matches your business identity and you want a more specific, company-focused address. Choose .com if you want the widest familiarity or the .sarl version is unavailable.
Who can register a .sarl domain?
Anyone can register a .sarl domain. There is no public eligibility requirement for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .sarl domains?
Yes. Like most domains, names must follow registry rules, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or blocked names. Exact availability depends on the registry and the specific name you choose.
How much does a .sarl domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .sarl domain costs CAN$ 8.39 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 11.19/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.