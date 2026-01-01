Get found by people who need a fix today with a .repair domain

CAN$58.59/yrCAN$12.59/1st year
Save 79%
For first year
.repair

About the .repair domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .repair domain

What is a .repair domain?

.repair is a generic top-level domain for repair-related businesses and services. It has no general eligibility restrictions, so it’s a flexible choice for repair shops, contractors, and support-focused brands.

Who is a .repair domain for?

A .repair domain works well for auto shops, appliance technicians, home repair services, and maintenance teams who want a clear, service-focused web address. It suits local businesses and specialized repair projects.

Why choose a .repair domain?

A .repair domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a clear, reliable choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .repair

TLD
.repair
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

CAN$27.89CAN$0.01/1st yr
Check availability

.cloud

Where modern businesses run

CAN$36.29CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.shop

Turn browsers into buyers

CAN$48.89CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.io

The domain every startup wants

CAN$104.69CAN$44.69/1st yr
Check availability

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

CAN$22.39CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.info

The web address people actually trust

CAN$44.69CAN$5.59/1st yr
Check availability

.pro

Show the world what you do best

CAN$44.69CAN$4.19/1st yr
Check availability

.online

Your business, open 24/7

CAN$50.29CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.repair domain FAQs

A .repair domain usually signals repair services, fixes, or restoration work. It began as a generic extension, but today it’s commonly used by mechanics, technicians, and service businesses.
Yes. .repair is a valid top-level domain in the global DNS, and it appears in IANA’s Root Zone Database. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if your site is about repairs, maintenance, or related services. Search engines treat .repair the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Choose .repair when you want the name to describe a repair-focused service and .com when you want the broadest familiarity. .com can suit general brands, while .repair is clearer for niche audiences.
Anyone can register a .repair domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special membership or residency requirements.
Standard domain rules apply, such as valid characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved or sold as premium names by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .repair domain costs CAN$ 12.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 58.59/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.