Inspire German travellers with a .reisen domain

CAN$33.49/yrCAN$23.69/1st year
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For first year
.reisen

About the .reisen domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .reisen domain

What is a .reisen domain?

.reisen is a generic top-level domain for travel-related sites. Its name means travel in German, and it’s open for general registration with no known eligibility limits.

Who is a .reisen domain for?

A .reisen domain works well for travel agencies, tour operators, travel bloggers, and destination guides who want a clear, memorable web address for German-speaking audiences. It suits travel-focused projects and businesses.

Why choose a .reisen domain?

A .reisen domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear positioning, is practical for websites and email, and works well as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .reisen

TLD
.reisen
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.reisen domain FAQs

.reisen is a German word for “travel” or “to travel.” It’s commonly used by travel companies, blogs, and tourism sites, especially for German-speaking audiences.
Yes. .reisen is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and owner than the extension.
Yes, if your site is about travel, trips, or tourism and you want a clear local or thematic name. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more for SEO.
Choose .reisen if your brand focuses on travel and you want a name that matches the topic or is easier to get. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar global extension or you want the broadest everyday recognition.
Anyone can register a .reisen domain. There is no general eligibility restriction, so it’s open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be valid, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or already-registered names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .reisen domain costs CAN$ 23.69 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 33.49/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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