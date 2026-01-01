Get found by homeowners who need you now with a .plumbing domain
CAN$117.19/yrCAN$12.59/1st yearFor first year
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About the .plumbing domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .plumbing domain
What is a .plumbing domain?
.plumbing is a generic top-level domain for plumbing-related businesses, services, and industry sites. It has no broad geographic restrictions, making it a clear fit for plumbers, suppliers, and trade-focused websites.
Who is a .plumbing domain for?
A .plumbing domain works well for plumbers, contractors, home repair services, and plumbing suppliers who want a clear, professional web address. Itâ€™s a practical fit for local service sites and growing businesses.
Why choose a .plumbing domain?
A .plumbing domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to identify. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows.
Domain information for .plumbing
TLD
.plumbing
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.plumbing domain FAQs
What does a .plumbing domain mean?
A .plumbing domain is a web address extension for plumbing-related sites. It is commonly used by plumbers, plumbing businesses, suppliers, and service directories.
Is a .plumbing domain trusted?
Yes. .plumbing is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Is a .plumbing a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about plumbing or related services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, relevance, and links matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .plumbing domain or .com domain?
Choose .plumbing if you want a clear, topic-specific address and your ideal .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .plumbing domain?
Anyone can register a .plumbing domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without a special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .plumbing domains?
Standard domain rules apply, including allowed characters, length limits, and names that cannot be registered. Some names may also be reserved by the registry.
How much does a .plumbing domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .plumbing domain costs CAN$ 12.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 117.19/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.