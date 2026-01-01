Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

CAN$50.79/yrCAN$36.29/1st year
Save 29%
For first year
.photo

About the .photo domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .photo domain

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Domain information for .photo

TLD
.photo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.photo domain FAQs

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs CAN$ 36.29 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 50.79/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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