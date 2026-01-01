Connect buyers with the parts they need with a .parts domain
CAN$66.99/yrCAN$13.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .parts domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .parts domain
What is a .parts domain?
.parts is a generic top-level domain created for product, component, and spare-parts sites. It has no known registration limits, so it can suit businesses, marketplaces, or niche projects.
Who is a .parts domain for?
A .parts domain works well for auto parts sellers, repair shops, industrial suppliers, and spare-parts marketplaces that want a clear, product-focused web address. It suits both local businesses and growing online catalogs.
Why choose a .parts domain?
A .parts domain helps visitors understand your offering at a glance, supports clear brand recognition, and gives your website and email a consistent, professional identity. It’s a practical choice that can scale with your business.
Domain information for .parts
TLD
.parts
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.parts domain FAQs
What does a .parts domain mean?
A .parts domain suggests a site about parts, components, or replacements. It’s commonly used by businesses in automotive, manufacturing, repair, and supply chains.
Is a .parts domain trusted?
Yes. .parts is a valid generic top-level domain, and it resolves like other standard domains in browsers and email. It is delegated in the IANA root zone, with Identity Digital as the registry.
Is a .parts a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about parts, repairs, or components. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .parts domain or .com domain?
Choose .parts if you want a name that matches a parts-related business or product and your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .parts domain?
Anyone can register a .parts domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no local presence requirement.
Are there restrictions on .parts domains?
There are no special naming restrictions beyond standard domain rules. Some names may be reserved by the registry, and registrations must follow the registry’s policies and applicable sanctions rules.
How much does a .parts domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .parts domain costs CAN$ 13.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 66.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.