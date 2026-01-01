Build your Polish network with a .net-pl domain

CAN$23.69/yrCAN$5.59/1st year
Save 76%
For first year
.net-pl

About the .net-pl domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .net-pl domain

What is a .net.pl domain?

.net.pl is a functional second-level domain under Polandâ€™s .pl ccTLD, operated by NASK. It is commonly used by network, IT, and tech-related sites; registration rules are set by the .pl registry.

Who is a .net.pl domain for?

A .net.pl domain works well for tech startups, internet service providers, web developers, and online platforms in Poland that want a clear local web presence. It fits both new projects and growing businesses.

Why choose a .net.pl domain?

A .net.pl domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and supports a clear, professional online presence. It can improve recognition across websites, emails, and marketing while giving your brand a stable, locally relevant address as it grows.

Domain information for .net.pl

TLD
.net.pl
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

The world's favourite domain

CAN$27.89CAN$0.01/1st yr
Check availability

.cloud

Where modern businesses run

CAN$36.29CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.shop

Turn browsers into buyers

CAN$48.89CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.io

The domain every startup wants

CAN$104.69CAN$44.69/1st yr
Check availability

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

CAN$22.39CAN$2.79/1st yr
Check availability

.info

The web address people actually trust

CAN$44.69CAN$5.59/1st yr
Check availability

.pro

Show the world what you do best

CAN$44.69CAN$4.19/1st yr
Check availability

.online

Your business, open 24/7

CAN$50.29CAN$1.39/1st yr
Check availability

.net.pl domain FAQs

A .net.pl domain is a Polish second-level domain under .pl, with .net suggesting a network or technology link. Today itâ€™s commonly used by Polish companies, projects, and services that want a local web address.
Yes. It is a valid domain extension in the official .pl registry run by NASK, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. That registry oversight is what makes it a recognized, trusted TLD.
Yes, if your site is aimed at Poland or fits a network, tech, or internet-related name. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Choose .net.pl if you want a Poland-focused name or your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if your audience is broader and you want the most familiar global extension.
Anyone can register a .net.pl domain. There is no residency or citizenship requirement, and registration is done through an accredited registrar.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and it cannot be longer than 63 characters without the extension. Reserved or already registered names are not available.
At Hostinger, a .net.pl domain costs CAN$ 5.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 23.69/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.