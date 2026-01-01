Help more people own their home with a .mortgage domain
CAN$100.49/yrCAN$12.59/1st yearFor first year
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About the .mortgage domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .mortgage domain
What is a .mortgage domain?
.mortgage is a generic top-level domain aimed at mortgage professionals and related financial services. It has no public eligibility restriction, and itâ€™s managed by Identity Digital.
Who is a .mortgage domain for?
.mortgage domains are a strong fit for mortgage brokers, lenders, loan officers, and real estate professionals who want a clear, trust-focused web address for loan services, rates, and client education.
Why choose a .mortgage domain?
A .mortgage domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and gives your brand a clear, relevant web address. It supports trust, easy recognition, and consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as you grow.
Domain information for .mortgage
TLD
.mortgage
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.mortgage domain FAQs
What does a .mortgage domain mean?
A .mortgage domain is a web address extension for content related to mortgages, loans, and home financing. It is commonly used by lenders, brokers, and financial sites focused on mortgage services.
Is a .mortgage domain trusted?
Yes. .mortgage is a valid top-level domain and can be used normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Like other TLDs, it is operated through an official registry.
Is a .mortgage a good domain?
Yes, if your site focuses on mortgage advice, lending, or related financial services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and useful content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .mortgage domain or .com domain?
Choose .mortgage if you want a name that clearly matches a mortgage-focused brand or service. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or if the name is easier to find there.
Who can register a .mortgage domain?
Anyone can register a .mortgage domain. It is not limited to licensed lenders or specific organizations.
Are there restrictions on .mortgage domains?
There are no special use restrictions for .mortgage domains. Standard domain rules still apply, including valid character limits and reserved names set by the registry.
How much does a .mortgage domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .mortgage domain costs CAN$ 12.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 100.49/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.