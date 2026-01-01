Create a space to remember and celebrate a life with a .memorial domain

CAN$83.69/yrCAN$57.19/1st year
Save 32%
For first year
.memorial

About the .memorial domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .memorial domain

What is a .memorial domain?

A new generic TLD for memorial and tribute sites, .memorial is open for general registration and is often used for remembrance pages, obituaries, and commemorative projects.

Who is a .memorial domain for?

A .memorial domain works well for funeral homes, memorial services, charities, and families creating tribute pages. It helps honor loved ones, share memories, and present a respectful online space.

Why choose a .memorial domain?

A .memorial domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear communication across websites, emails, and marketing as your project grows.

Domain information for .memorial

TLD
.memorial
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
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.memorial domain FAQs

A .memorial domain is commonly used for tribute sites, remembrance pages, and memorial services. It signals that the site is about honoring a person, event, or legacy.
Yes. .memorial is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is run through an official registry system.
Yes, if your site is about remembrance, tributes, or memorial services. Search engines treat .memorial the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more.
Choose .memorial if the site is focused on honoring someone or offering memorial-related services. Choose .com if you want a more general extension that many people expect first.
Anyone can register a .memorial domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for most buyers.
There are no major special-use restrictions, but the name must follow standard domain rules. That means no spaces, and the chosen label must be allowed by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .memorial domain costs CAN$ 57.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 83.69/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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