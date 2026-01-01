Sell luxury French property with a .maison domain

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.maison

About the .maison domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .maison domain

What is a .maison domain?

.maison is a generic top-level domain created for “house” or “home” related sites, but it’s open for general use. There are no known residency or industry restrictions.

Who is a .maison domain for?

A .maison domain works well for real estate agencies, interior designers, home decor brands, and property listings that want a memorable, home-focused web address. It suits both boutique projects and larger businesses.

Why choose a .maison domain?

A .maison domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable address. It can support consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .maison

TLD
.maison
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.maison domain FAQs

.maison is a French word that means “house” or “home.” Today, it’s commonly used for real estate, interior design, architecture, and home-related brands.
Yes. .maison is a valid top-level domain and it works like other domain extensions in browsers, email, and search engines. It is operated under an official registry, which helps ensure normal domain registration and use.
Yes, if your site is about homes, property, design, or a brand built around the idea of “home.” Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .maison if you want a name that clearly fits a home-related site and the exact .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest general use.
Anyone can register a .maison domain. There is no public eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .maison domain costs CAN$ 20.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 92.09/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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