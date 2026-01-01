A .living domain to celebrate how you live
CAN$66.99/yrCAN$2.79/1st yearFor first year
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About the .living domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .living domain
What is a .living domain?
.living is a generic top-level domain with no public registration restrictions. It was originally proposed as a branded TLD, but today it is commonly used for lifestyle, home, and personal-brand sites.
Who is a .living domain for?
.living is a fit for interior designers, lifestyle bloggers, home services, wellness brands, and real estate projects that want a modern, memorable web address for content, listings, or services.
Why choose a .living domain?
A .living domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance and supports a more memorable, consistent brand identity. It works well across websites, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .living
TLD
.living
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.living domain FAQs
What does a .living domain mean?
A .living domain is a generic top-level domain, not tied to one country. It’s often used for lifestyle, home, wellness, or community-focused sites, depending on the brand or project.
Is a .living domain trusted?
Yes. A .living domain is a valid TLD and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It’s managed through an official registry, which helps keep it part of the standard domain system.
Is a .living a good domain?
Yes, if your name, topic, or brand fits the word "living." Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .living domain or .com domain?
Choose .living if you want a name that matches your topic and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, widely recognized extension.
Who can register a .living domain?
Anyone can register a .living domain. There are no special eligibility requirements or local presence rules for this extension.
Are there restrictions on .living domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited names set by the registry.
How much does a .living domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .living domain costs CAN$ 2.79 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 66.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.