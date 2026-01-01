A .lifestyle domain for all that makes you, you
CAN$66.99/yrCAN$2.79/1st yearFor first year
Save 96%
About the .lifestyle domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .lifestyle domain
What is a .lifestyle domain?
A generic gTLD for sites and brands tied to lifestyle topics. It has no broad public-use restriction, but its meaning is niche, so it works best for wellness, fashion, travel, or similar projects.
Who is a .lifestyle domain for?
A .lifestyle domain works well for wellness brands, bloggers, coaches, interior stylists, and personal project creators who want a memorable online identity. It fits lifestyle-focused sites built to inspire and connect.
Why choose a .lifestyle domain?
A .lifestyle domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .lifestyle
TLD
.lifestyle
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.lifestyle domain FAQs
What does a .lifestyle domain mean?
A .lifestyle domain signals content about how people live, such as wellness, travel, home, fashion, or hobbies. Today, itâ€™s usually read as a broad, topic-based extension rather than a niche technical one.
Is a .lifestyle domain trusted?
Yes. .lifestyle is a valid top-level domain with its own registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site and security setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .lifestyle a good domain?
Yes, if your brand, blog, or project is focused on lifestyle topics and you want the name to match your content. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .lifestyle domain or .com domain?
Choose .lifestyle if you want a clear topical name and the .com version is taken or less relevant. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the widest default recognition.
Who can register a .lifestyle domain?
Anyone can register a .lifestyle domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements such as location or industry.
Are there restrictions on .lifestyle domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or blocked term set by the registry.
How much does a .lifestyle domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .lifestyle domain costs CAN$ 2.79 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 66.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.