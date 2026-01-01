Build your legal practice online with a .law domain

CAN$158.19/yrCAN$112.99/1st year
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For first year
.law

About the .law domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .law domain

What is a .law domain?

.law is a generic top-level domain for legal services and law-related sites. .law is a restricted generic top-level domain exclusively for the legal community. Only qualified lawyers, law firms, courts of law, law schools, and legal regulators are eligible to register it. General brands or businesses without legal credentials cannot register a .law domain.

Who is a .law domain for?

A .law domain works well for law firms, legal professionals, attorneys, and legal technology providers who want a clear, trustworthy online identity. Itâ€™s a strong fit for practices of all sizes.

Why choose a .law domain?

A .law domain gives your website a clear professional signal, helping visitors recognize legal content at a glance. It can support trust, consistency, and easy recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .law

TLD
.law
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.law domain FAQs

A .law domain signals a connection to the legal profession or legal services. It is commonly used by law firms, lawyers, and legal organizations to make that focus clear.
Yes. .law is a valid top-level domain operated under an ICANN registry agreement, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if your site is for a law firm, lawyer, or legal service and you want the name to match that purpose. Search engines treat .law and other TLDs equally for SEO; content and relevance matter more.
Choose .law if you want a clear legal identity and the exact .com name is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects it first or you want the widest general recognition.

Only qualified legal professionals and authorized legal institutions can register a .law domain. This includes licensed lawyers, law firms, courts of law, law schools, and legal regulators. It is not open to the general public or non-legal businesses.

Yes. Registration is limited to qualified legal professionals and authorized legal institutions. The registry verifies eligibility after registration and may request supporting documentation to confirm your credentials.

At Hostinger, a .law domain costs CAN$ 112.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 158.19/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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