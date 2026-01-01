Build your legal practice online with a .law domain
About the .law domain
What is a .law domain?
Who is a .law domain for?
Why choose a .law domain?
Domain information for .law
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How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
2. Keep it short
3. Less is more
4. Think about your audience
5. Act fast
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.law domain FAQs
What does a .law domain mean?
Is a .law domain trusted?
Is a .law a good domain?
Should I choose a .law domain or .com domain?
Who can register a .law domain?
Only qualified legal professionals and authorized legal institutions can register a .law domain. This includes licensed lawyers, law firms, courts of law, law schools, and legal regulators. It is not open to the general public or non-legal businesses.
Are there restrictions on .law domains?
Yes. Registration is limited to qualified legal professionals and authorized legal institutions. The registry verifies eligibility after registration and may request supporting documentation to confirm your credentials.