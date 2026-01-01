Build a trusted health brand with a .health domain
CAN$118.59/yrCAN$18.19/1st yearFor first year
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About the .health domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .health domain
What is a .health domain?
A generic top-level domain for health-related sites, .health is open for global registration but can carry registry rules to support trusted health information, services, or products.
Who is a .health domain for?
A .health domain works well for healthcare providers, wellness brands, medical practices, and health educators who want a clear, trustworthy online identity. It also fits digital health projects and patient-focused services.
Why choose a .health domain?
A .health domain helps visitors understand your websiteâ€™s focus quickly, supports a clear and trustworthy brand identity, and works well across websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .health
TLD
.health
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.health domain FAQs
What does a .health domain mean?
.health is a generic domain extension used for health-related sites, services, and information. It was created for this topic, and people now read it as a clear signal that a site is about health.
Is a .health domain trusted?
Yes. .health is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .health a good domain?
Yes, if your site is clearly connected to health, wellness, or care. Search engines treat it like any other TLD for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .health domain or .com domain?
Choose .health when you want the extension to match a health-focused topic and make the purpose obvious. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar, broad-use domain or if the exact name you want is only available there.
Who can register a .health domain?
Anyone can register a .health domain. It is an open extension, so you do not need to be a licensed healthcare provider or belong to a specific industry.
Are there restrictions on .health domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, like using valid characters and meeting length limits. Some names may also be reserved or blocked by the registry, so availability can vary by domain.
How much does a .health domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .health domain costs CAN$ 18.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 118.59/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.