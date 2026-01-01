A .feedback domain for every customer's voice
CAN$537.09/yrCAN$12.59/1st yearFor first year
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About the .feedback domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .feedback domain
What is a .feedback domain?
.feedback is a generic top-level domain for collecting and sharing feedback. It suits review pages, surveys, and customer input tools, with no known geographic or eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .feedback domain for?
A .feedback domain works well for review platforms, customer support teams, product managers, and research projects that want a clear place to collect opinions and improve services.
Why choose a .feedback domain?
A .feedback domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear communication, builds trust, and works well for websites, emails, and marketing as your project grows.
Domain information for .feedback
TLD
.feedback
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.feedback domain FAQs
What does a .feedback domain mean?
A .feedback domain is a web address ending in .feedback. It is commonly used for review pages, customer input forms, surveys, and public feedback sites.
Is a .feedback domain trusted?
Yes. .feedback is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Like other TLDs, it is managed through an official registry.
Is a .feedback a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about reviews, ratings, or collecting opinions. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .feedback domain or .com domain?
Choose .feedback if the name clearly supports a feedback, review, or response-focused site. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or the exact name is easier to find there.
Who can register a .feedback domain?
Anyone can register a .feedback domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Are there restrictions on .feedback domains?
Yes, like all domains, .feedback names must follow standard DNS rules. You cannot use reserved or invalid names, and the chosen label must be available.
How much does a .feedback domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .feedback domain costs CAN$ 12.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 537.09/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.