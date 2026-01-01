Launch your fashion brand with a .fashion domain
CAN$50.79/yrCAN$36.29/1st yearFor first year
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About the .fashion domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .fashion domain
What is a .fashion domain?
A generic TLD for fashion-related sites, .fashion is an unrestricted gTLD. It suits brands, blogs, and stores focused on clothing, style, and trends.
Who is a .fashion domain for?
A .fashion domain works well for clothing brands, stylists, designers, boutiques, and fashion blogs that want a clear, memorable online identity. It suits launches, portfolios, and growing fashion businesses.
Why choose a .fashion domain?
A .fashion domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing, with room to support long-term growth.
Domain information for .fashion
TLD
.fashion
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.fashion domain FAQs
What does a .fashion domain mean?
A .fashion domain is a web address ending for fashion-related sites, such as brands, boutiques, blogs, or portfolios. It signals a clear connection to style, clothing, and the fashion industry.
Is a .fashion domain trusted?
Yes. .fashion is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain extensions. It is operated under an official registry, which keeps it part of the global DNS system.
Is a .fashion a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about fashion, style, or related products and services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .fashion domain or .com domain?
Choose .fashion if you want a name that clearly matches a fashion-focused brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general-purpose site.
Who can register a .fashion domain?
Anyone can register a .fashion domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements tied to location or industry.
Are there restrictions on .fashion domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid domain characters, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .fashion domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .fashion domain costs CAN$ 36.29 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 50.79/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.