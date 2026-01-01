Reach customers directly with a .direct domain

CAN$66.99/yrCAN$16.79/1st year
Save 75%
For first year
.direct

About the .direct domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .direct domain

What is a .direct domain?

.direct is a generic top-level domain with open registration and no special eligibility rules. Itâ€™s often used for direct links, landing pages, or brands that want a clear, straightforward web address.

Who is a .direct domain for?

.direct domains suit businesses, service providers, and creators who want a clear, direct web address thatâ€™s easy to remember and share. They also work well for campaigns, marketplaces, and online support sites.

Why choose a .direct domain?

A .direct domain helps people understand your web address quickly and supports clear brand recognition. It is a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing when you want a concise, easy-to-remember domain.

Domain information for .direct

TLD
.direct
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.direct domain FAQs

A .direct domain suggests direct access, a direct relationship, or a straightforward service. Today, it is commonly used by brands, services, and projects that want a clear, specific name.
Yes. .direct is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally on websites, email, and in search results. Trust depends more on the site itself than on the ending.
Yes, if your name or message fits direct communication, sales, or access. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .direct if you want a name that matches your message and a shorter, more specific address. Choose .com if your audience expects it first or if you want the most familiar global extension.
Anyone can register a .direct domain. There is no general eligibility limit based on location, business type, or industry.
Yes, like most domains, .direct names must follow standard domain rules. You canâ€™t use unsupported characters, and some names may be reserved by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .direct domain costs CAN$ 16.79 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 66.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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