Energise your campaign with a .democrat domain
CAN$52.99/yrCAN$8.39/1st yearFor first year
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About the .democrat domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .democrat domain
What is a .democrat domain?
.democrat is a new generic top-level domain with no public registration restrictions; it’s often used for political or civic sites, but any eligible registrant can use it. ([icann.org](https://www.icann.org/en/registry-agreements/details/democrat?utm_source=openai))
Who is a .democrat domain for?
A .democrat domain works well for political campaigns, advocacy groups, local party organizations, and community activists who want a clear, party-aligned identity. It’s suitable for outreach, engagement, and public-facing information.
Why choose a .democrat domain?
A .democrat domain can make your site’s purpose clear at a glance and support consistent branding across web pages, email addresses, and campaign materials. It helps create a focused, memorable identity that is easy to recognize as your presence grows.
Domain information for .democrat
TLD
.democrat
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.democrat domain FAQs
What does a .democrat domain mean?
.democrat is a domain extension linked to the word “democrat.” It’s commonly used by people, campaigns, and organizations that want the name to signal political identity or support for Democratic values.
Is a .democrat domain trusted?
Yes. .democrat is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain endings. It is operated through an official registry under ICANN rules, which helps keep it recognized and usable.
Is a .democrat a good domain?
Yes, if your site is related to Democratic politics, advocacy, or a clearly aligned community. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .democrat domain or .com domain?
Choose .democrat if you want your purpose to be clear from the name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience, since many people still type it first.
Who can register a .democrat domain?
Anyone can register a .democrat domain. It is not limited to a specific country, political party, or organization type.
Are there restrictions on .democrat domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply, so the name must be available and use allowed characters. Some reserved names may be blocked by the registry, but there are no special eligibility limits for registrants.
How much does a .democrat domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .democrat domain costs CAN$ 8.39 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 52.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.