Help more students reach their goals with a .degree domain
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About the .degree domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .degree domain
What is a .degree domain?
.degree is a generic top-level domain for education-related sites, but itâ€™s not tied to a school system or country. Itâ€™s open for general use, so it can suit academic, training, or credential-focused projects.
Who is a .degree domain for?
A .degree domain works well for schools, training providers, career coaches, and certification programs that want a clear, education-focused web address. Itâ€™s a strong fit for academic pages, course hubs, and credential services.
Why choose a .degree domain?
A .degree domain gives your website a clear, specific identity that is easy to remember and share. It can improve recognition across web, email, and marketing while supporting a consistent, professional presence as your business grows.
Domain information for .degree
TLD
.degree
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.degree domain FAQs
What does a .degree domain mean?
A .degree domain is usually read as a site connected to education, qualifications, or academic achievement. It can suit schools, training providers, or people sharing expertise and credentials.
Is a .degree domain trusted?
Yes. .degree is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domains.
Is a .degree a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about education, credentials, or a related topic. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .degree domain or .com domain?
Choose .degree if you want the name to reflect education or qualifications, or if the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .degree domain?
Anyone can register a .degree domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .degree domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. Names must follow registry syntax rules, and some terms may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .degree domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .degree domain costs CAN$ 12.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 83.69/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.