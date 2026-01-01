Reach Swedish customers with a .com-se domain

CAN$15.39/1st year
For first year
.com-se

About the .com-se domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-se domain

What is a .com.se domain?

.com.se is a Swedish second-level domain under the .se country-code TLD. Itâ€™s open to public registration, with no special local presence requirement, and is commonly used for businesses or names that want a Swedish identity.

Who is a .com.se domain for?

A .com.se domain works well for businesses, ecommerce stores, agencies, and service providers targeting Sweden who want a trusted local web presence. Itâ€™s a practical fit for both new projects and established brands.

Why choose a .com.se domain?

A .com.se domain helps make your website easy to identify as connected to Sweden while keeping the familiar .com style. It can support trust, clear branding, and a consistent online presence as your business grows.

Domain information for .com.se

TLD
.com.se
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.com.se domain FAQs

A .com.se domain is a second-level domain under Swedenâ€™s .se country code. It is commonly used for commercial sites and businesses connected to Sweden or the Swedish market.
Yes. .com.se is a valid domain name under the .se registry, which is operated by the Swedish Internet Foundation. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if you want a Sweden-focused web address or a business-style name under .se. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .com.se if you want a Swedish or local commercial identity and the name fits your audience. Choose .com if you want the broadest global recognition or the same name is easier to find.
Anyone can register a .com.se domain, as long as the name is available and the registration details are valid. There is no general local residency requirement for .com.se.
Yes, the name must follow registry rules and standard domain naming rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Reserved or protected names may not be available for registration.
At Hostinger, a .com.se domain costs CAN$ 15.39 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 15.39/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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