Book more events with a .catering domain

CAN$62.79/yrCAN$44.69/1st year
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For first year
.catering

About the .catering domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .catering domain

What is a .catering domain?

.catering is a generic top-level domain for businesses and professionals in the catering and event food service industry. It is open for general registration, with no special geographic eligibility limits.

Who is a .catering domain for?

A .catering domain works well for caterers, event planners, restaurants, and meal delivery services that want a clear, professional online presence. It suits menus, bookings, and local business growth.

Why choose a .catering domain?

A .catering domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows and needs a simple, memorable web address.

Domain information for .catering

TLD
.catering
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.catering domain FAQs

A .catering domain is a descriptive web address for businesses or projects related to catering, food service, or event dining. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today it’s mainly used to show a clear industry focus.
Yes. .catering is a valid top-level domain managed under ICANN’s registry system, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about catering, event food, or a related service. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevant content and clear branding matter more than the TLD.
Choose .catering if you want a name that instantly describes your service or if the .com version is already taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or general business use.
Anyone can register a .catering domain. There are no special eligibility rules for individuals or businesses.
There are no special use restrictions tied to the extension itself. Like most domains, the name still must follow standard DNS rules, and some reserved names may be blocked by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .catering domain costs CAN$ 44.69 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 62.79/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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