Sell more gear to photography lovers with a .camera domain

CAN$94.89/yrCAN$18.19/1st year
Save 81%
For first year
.camera

About the .camera domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .camera domain

What is a .camera domain?

.camera is a generic top-level domain for camera-related sites and services. It has no special eligibility limits, so it suits photographers, videographers, equipment stores, and media projects.

Who is a .camera domain for?

A .camera domain works well for photographers, videographers, camera retailers, and gear review sites that want a clear, memorable web address. Itâ€™s a practical fit for portfolios, product pages, and project sites.

Why choose a .camera domain?

A .camera domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, relevant web address. It supports recognition, trust, and easy use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .camera

TLD
.camera
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.camera domain FAQs

A .camera domain tells people your site is about cameras, photography, or video gear. It was created for that topic, and today itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, reviewers, and equipment sellers.
Yes. A .camera domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions.
Yes, if your site is focused on cameras, photos, or video content. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .camera if you want a name that clearly matches a camera-related site or if the .com version is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest general use.
Anyone can register a .camera domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special eligibility rules.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some names may also be blocked by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .camera domain costs CAN$ 18.19 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 94.89/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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