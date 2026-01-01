Win more residential and commercial work with a .builders domain

CAN$57.19/yrCAN$6.99/1st year
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For first year
.builders

About the .builders domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .builders domain

What is a .builders domain?

.builders is a generic top-level domain open to anyone. Itâ€™s commonly used by construction, maker, and project sites, with no special geographic or eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .builders domain for?

A .builders domain works well for construction companies, contractors, architecture firms, developers, and renovation teams who want a clear, professional web address for showcasing projects, services, and expertise.

Why choose a .builders domain?

A .builders domain helps visitors quickly understand your websiteâ€™s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It also supports a clear, professional presence across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .builders

TLD
.builders
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
CAN$ 0.29

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.builders domain FAQs

A .builders domain signals a focus on building, construction, or making things. Today, itâ€™s commonly used by contractors, makers, and teams that want a clear industry-specific web address.
Yes. .builders is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Like other TLDs, it is managed through an official registry.
Yes, if your site is about construction, renovation, design, or another building-related service. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .builders if you want a name that clearly matches your trade, project, or niche and a fitting .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .builders domain. It is generally open with no special eligibility rules for individuals or businesses.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. Names must use valid characters and cannot be reserved or already registered, and the registry may block some protected terms.
At Hostinger, a .builders domain costs CAN$ 6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CAN$ 57.19/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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