Deploy yt-dlp Web UI in one click installation.
Self-hosted web frontend and RPC server for yt-dlp that downloads video and audio from 1,000+ sites.
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What you can build with yt-dlp Web UI
yt-dlp Web UI is a high-performance browser frontend and JSON-RPC server for the popular yt-dlp downloader. It exposes the full power of yt-dlp through a clean web interface so you can queue downloads, monitor progress in real time, watch upcoming livestreams, and pull videos from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and hundreds of other supported sites without touching the command line.
Self-hosting it on your VPS frees you from desktop installers, browser extensions that break with every site change, and ad-supported online downloaders. Files land directly on server storage at datacenter bandwidth, the RPC server lets you script automation, and a built-in queue cap protects shared resources on the box.
Key features of yt-dlp Web UI
Powered by yt-dlp
Built on yt-dlp, supporting downloads from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and over a thousand other video and audio sites.
Real-time queue
Track every active and pending download with live progress, ETA, and speed updates streamed over WebSockets.
Format selection
Pick exact video and audio formats, extract audio-only, override output filenames, or pass safe custom yt-dlp arguments per download.
JSON-RPC server
A scriptable RPC endpoint lets you trigger downloads from cron jobs, scripts, or third-party clients without using the UI.
Concurrency limits
Configurable queue size keeps simultaneous downloads under control so a large playlist will not exhaust VPS bandwidth or disk I/O.
Token-based auth
Built-in JWT authentication protects the web UI and RPC endpoints behind a generated username and password.
Why run yt-dlp Web UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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