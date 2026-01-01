yt-dlp Web UI is a high-performance browser frontend and JSON-RPC server for the popular yt-dlp downloader. It exposes the full power of yt-dlp through a clean web interface so you can queue downloads, monitor progress in real time, watch upcoming livestreams, and pull videos from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and hundreds of other supported sites without touching the command line.

Self-hosting it on your VPS frees you from desktop installers, browser extensions that break with every site change, and ad-supported online downloaders. Files land directly on server storage at datacenter bandwidth, the RPC server lets you script automation, and a built-in queue cap protects shared resources on the box.