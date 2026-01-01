Deploy AllTube in one-click installation.
Web-based interface for downloading videos from YouTube and 1000+ other platforms without command-line tools.
Choose a VPS plan for AllTube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AllTube
AllTube Download is a self-hosted web application that wraps youtube-dl into an intuitive browser-based interface, letting anyone download or stream videos from over a thousand hosting platforms without installing software locally. Unlike browser extensions that break with platform updates, AllTube runs centrally on your server so every device on your network can use it through any browser.
Self-hosting AllTube keeps your download activity private, avoids the data logging practices of third-party download services, and gives you full control over supported formats, quality levels, and site configuration. You can also schedule batch downloads and access video metadata programmatically through the built-in JSON API.
Key features of AllTube
1000+ Platform Support
Download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, and hundreds of other hosting sites using the same unified interface, with no per-platform setup required.
Format Conversion
Convert downloaded videos to your preferred format and quality level without needing additional tools installed on your device.
In-Browser Streaming
Preview videos directly in the web interface before downloading, so you can confirm quality and content before committing storage space.
Lossless Remuxing
Change container formats without re-encoding, preserving original video and audio quality while making files compatible with your players.
JSON API Access
Retrieve detailed video metadata and automate downloads programmatically, enabling scheduled archiving workflows without manual intervention.
Why run AllTube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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