Deploy Immich in one click installation.
High-performance self-hosted photo and video management with AI-powered organization and mobile backup.
Choose a VPS plan for Immich
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Immich
Immich is a modern, self-hosted alternative to Google Photos and iCloud, built for speed and powered by machine learning. It delivers facial recognition, object detection, smart search, and automatic mobile backup from iOS and Android apps â€” all running on your own infrastructure.
Self-hosting Immich keeps your personal memories and family photos off third-party servers entirely. You retain full control over storage, access permissions, and sharing, with no subscription fees and no risk of service discontinuation. This deployment includes the application server, machine learning service, PostgreSQL with vector extension, and Redis.
Key features of Immich
AI-Powered Search
Machine learning enables facial recognition, object detection, and natural language search across your entire photo library.
Automatic Mobile Backup
iOS and Android apps back up photos and videos in the background automatically, keeping your library always up to date.
RAW and 4K Support
Supports RAW photo formats, 4K videos, and live photos with full metadata preservation for professional workflows.
Multi-User Libraries
Each user gets their own private library with the option to share albums and partner collections selectively.
Map and Timeline Views
Browse photos by date on a timeline or by location on a map using embedded GPS metadata from your camera and phone.
Why run Immich on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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