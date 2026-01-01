Ampache is a self-hosted media streaming platform that transforms personal music and video collections into a private service accessible from any internet-connected device. Originally released in 2001 and continuously maintained under the AGPL license, it provides multi-user support, smart playlists, on-the-fly transcoding, and Subsonic API compatibility for broad client support across mobile apps, desktop players, and home automation systems.

Unlike commercial streaming services, Ampache stores no listening data with third parties, imposes no subscription fees, and places no limits on library size. Self-hosting gives you full ownership of your music and ensures your collection remains accessible regardless of platform licensing changes or service shutdowns.