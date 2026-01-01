XBackBone is a lightweight PHP file manager and image host designed around the popular ShareX uploader workflow. Drop a screenshot or file into ShareX (or ScreenCloud, Flameshot, or any compatible client) and XBackBone hosts it instantly behind a shareable short URL â€” with markdown preview, raw-text rendering, gallery view, and per-user quotas built in.

Self-hosting XBackBone on a VPS replaces commercial image hosts and pastebin services with infrastructure you fully control. Multi-user accounts, role-based permissions, and built-in OAuth integration make it suitable for both individuals and small teams that want a private screenshot and file dropping endpoint.