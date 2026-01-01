Deploy AnonUpload in one click installation.
Privacy-first anonymous file sharing platform with no database, no accounts, and no tracking required.
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What you can build with AnonUpload
AnonUpload is a lightweight PHP file sharing application built around a single principle: share files without leaving a trace. It requires no database, no user accounts, and stores no metadata that could identify who uploaded or downloaded a file. Direct filenames are never exposed publicly, and the optional download delay feature prevents automated scraping before files reach their intended recipients.
Self-hosting AnonUpload means your files never pass through third-party infrastructure subject to surveillance requests or data retention mandates. You control which file types are accepted, how large uploads can be, and who can access the admin interface — without relying on any commercial anonymous file sharing service that could log activity despite privacy claims.
Key features of AnonUpload
No Database Required
Files are stored directly on the filesystem with no database setup or maintenance, simplifying deployment and eliminating a common source of data leaks.
Hidden Filenames
Original filenames are never exposed publicly, so downloaders cannot infer content, source, or uploader identity from the URL or directory listing.
Download Time Delay
Configure a waiting period before files become downloadable, preventing automated scrapers from harvesting uploads before they reach intended recipients.
Configurable File Types
Define an exact whitelist of accepted file extensions and set maximum upload size limits up to 10 GB to match your specific sharing needs.
Admin Interface
Manage uploads, monitor storage usage, and adjust application settings through a built-in admin panel without touching the server command line.
Why run AnonUpload on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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