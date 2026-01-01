Deploy ArchiveBox in one-click installation.
Self-hosted internet archiving platform that preserves web pages, videos, and documents in multiple formats for permanent access.
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What you can build with ArchiveBox
ArchiveBox is the leading open-source self-hosted web archiving platform, capturing websites as HTML, PDF, screenshots, WARC files, and extracted media to ensure content remains accessible long after original sources disappear. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and active development since 2017, it provides a reliable alternative to depending on the Internet Archive for content that matters to your work.
Self-hosting ArchiveBox gives you complete data sovereignty over archived content — critical for legal, compliance, and journalism workflows where chain of custody matters. You control retention policies, backup strategies, and access permissions, while the integrated Sonic full-text search engine makes finding content across large archives fast and precise.
Key features of ArchiveBox
Multi-Format Archiving
Capture each page simultaneously as HTML, PDF, screenshot, WARC, and extracted media, so content is preserved in multiple independent formats even if one becomes unreadable in the future.
Full-Text Search
Find any word or phrase across your entire archive instantly using the integrated Sonic search engine, without manually browsing folders or relying on imprecise filename matching.
Automated Scheduling
Set up daily archiving of RSS feeds, bookmark lists, and URL collections so important content is preserved automatically without requiring manual triggering for each new item.
Broad Import Support
Import directly from browser bookmarks, Pocket, Pinboard, Instapaper, and other services, making it easy to migrate an existing reading list into your permanent archive.
JavaScript Rendering
Archive dynamically rendered pages and single-page applications using the bundled NoVNC browser environment, capturing content that simple HTML fetchers miss entirely.
Why run ArchiveBox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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