Deploy WUD in one-click installation.
Open-source watcher that detects Docker image updates and notifies you through dozens of integrated channels.
Choose a VPS plan for WUD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WUD
WUD (What's Up Docker) is the actively maintained successor to whats-up-docker, focused entirely on keeping container images current across self-hosted infrastructure. It continuously inspects running containers, queries upstream registries, and reports back exactly which images have new versions available â€” Docker Hub, GHCR, ECR, GCR, ACR, Quay, and self-hosted registries are all supported out of the box.
Self-hosting WUD on your own VPS removes any reliance on third-party SaaS update trackers and keeps the full inventory of your container fleet inside infrastructure you control. Triggers can fan out to Slack, Telegram, Discord, Gotify, Apprise, IFTTT, Pushover, MQTT, generic webhooks, or rebuild stacks automatically.
Key features of WUD
Multi-registry watching
Tracks updates across Docker Hub, GHCR, ECR, GCR, ACR, Quay, and any custom registries without per-provider extensions.
Trigger automations
Routes new-version events to Slack, Telegram, Discord, Apprise, MQTT, generic webhooks, or container rebuild jobs.
Web UI and REST API
Browse pending updates, inspect digests, and integrate with existing dashboards through a documented REST API.
Granular watcher rules
Include or exclude containers by label, name, or registry, and choose between semver, regex, or digest comparison strategies.
Prometheus metrics
Exports container and update metrics on /metrics so existing Grafana stacks can alert on outdated images.
Lightweight footprint
Runs as a single Node.js container with a tiny store volume, suitable for small VPS instances alongside production workloads.
Why run WUD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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