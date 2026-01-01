Deploy Windmill in one click installation.
Open-source developer platform that turns scripts into internal tools, scheduled workflows, and auto-generated UIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Windmill
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Windmill
Windmill is an open-source developer platform that converts scripts written in Python, TypeScript, Go, Bash, and SQL into internal tools with auto-generated web UIs, schedulable workflows, and callable REST APIs. It eliminates the boilerplate of building admin panels and internal dashboards by generating interfaces directly from script signatures.
Self-hosting Windmill on a VPS keeps all internal tool code and data within your infrastructure. The included worker service executes jobs in isolated environments, PostgreSQL stores workflow state and run history, and a secrets manager handles API keys and credentials without hardcoding them in scripts.
Key features of Windmill
Multi-language scripts
Write automations in Python, TypeScript, Go, Bash, or SQL â€” Windmill handles execution, dependencies, and sandboxing.
Auto-generated UIs
Windmill automatically generates web forms and UIs from script parameter types so non-developers can run tools without code.
Workflow builder
Chain scripts into multi-step workflows with conditional branching, loops, and parallel execution using a visual DAG editor.
Cron scheduler
Run scripts and workflows on cron schedules or event triggers without managing separate cron infrastructure.
Secrets management
Store API keys, passwords, and tokens as encrypted variables accessible to scripts without embedding them in code.
Why run Windmill on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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