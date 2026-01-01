Windmill is an open-source developer platform that converts scripts written in Python, TypeScript, Go, Bash, and SQL into internal tools with auto-generated web UIs, schedulable workflows, and callable REST APIs. It eliminates the boilerplate of building admin panels and internal dashboards by generating interfaces directly from script signatures.

Self-hosting Windmill on a VPS keeps all internal tool code and data within your infrastructure. The included worker service executes jobs in isolated environments, PostgreSQL stores workflow state and run history, and a secrets manager handles API keys and credentials without hardcoding them in scripts.