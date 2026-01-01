Deploy VueTorrent in one click installation.
Modern Vue.js Web UI for qBittorrent with a polished mobile-ready design and rich torrent management features.
Choose a VPS plan for VueTorrent
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with VueTorrent
VueTorrent is an open-source Web UI replacement for qBittorrent, built with Vue 3 and Vuetify by an active community of contributors. It replaces the dated default qBittorrent interface with a fast, responsive single-page application designed to feel native on both desktop browsers and mobile devices, including installation as a Progressive Web App.
This deployment bundles VueTorrent with the LinuxServer qBittorrent image through an officially supported Docker mod, so a single container ships both the BitTorrent engine and the modern interface. Self-hosting on a VPS gives always-on seeding, datacenter bandwidth, and full compatibility with the arr automation stack through the standard qBittorrent WebAPI.
Key features of VueTorrent
Vue 3 Web UI
Single-page interface built on Vue 3 and Vuetify replaces the dated default qBittorrent UI with smooth navigation and live updates.
Mobile And PWA Ready
Responsive layout works on phones and tablets and can be installed as a Progressive Web App for a native-feeling experience.
Light And Dark Themes
Built-in light and dark themes with configurable dashboard columns let you tailor what torrent properties are visible at a glance.
Keyboard Shortcuts
First-class keyboard shortcuts including multi-select, search focus, and dialog dismissal speed up day-to-day torrent management.
Full qBittorrent API
Uses the standard qBittorrent WebAPI, so Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and other arr tools work without any extra configuration.
Bundled Backend
Ships as a Docker mod on top of LinuxServer qBittorrent, so a single container provides both the torrent engine and the modern UI.
Why run VueTorrent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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