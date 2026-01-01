Deploy VERT in one click installation.
Open-source file converter that runs entirely in the browser using WebAssembly â€” no file uploads, complete privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for VERT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with VERT
VERT is an open-source file conversion tool that processes everything locally in the browser using WebAssembly. Files never leave the user's device â€” there is no server-side processing, no upload, and no data retention. It converts documents, images, audio, and video using FFmpeg-WASM.
Self-hosting VERT on a VPS makes it available as a private team tool accessible from any browser without relying on third-party conversion services. Batch conversion with drag-and-drop, no file size limits, and zero cloud dependency make it a practical alternative for privacy-conscious workflows.
Key features of VERT
Browser-only processing
All conversion happens locally using WebAssembly â€” files never leave the user's browser, ensuring complete data privacy.
No file size limits
Unlike cloud converters with upload caps, VERT processes files of any size directly in the browser using available device memory.
Multi-format support
Convert documents, images, audio, and video across dozens of formats using the FFmpeg-WASM conversion engine.
Batch conversion
Drag and drop multiple files at once and convert them all in a single batch operation without repeating steps.
Why run VERT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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