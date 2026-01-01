VERT is an open-source file conversion tool that processes everything locally in the browser using WebAssembly. Files never leave the user's device â€” there is no server-side processing, no upload, and no data retention. It converts documents, images, audio, and video using FFmpeg-WASM.

Self-hosting VERT on a VPS makes it available as a private team tool accessible from any browser without relying on third-party conversion services. Batch conversion with drag-and-drop, no file size limits, and zero cloud dependency make it a practical alternative for privacy-conscious workflows.