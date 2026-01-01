Deploy AppFlowy in one click installation.
Privacy-focused open-source workspace combining notes, wikis, databases, and project management as a Notion alternative.
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What you can build with AppFlowy
AppFlowy is an open-source productivity platform built as a privacy-respecting alternative to Notion, combining a flexible block-based editor, database views, and AI-powered writing assistance in a single collaborative workspace. Built with Flutter and Rust, it delivers native performance across desktop, mobile, and web while keeping all data under your control.
Self-hosting AppFlowy eliminates per-user subscription fees, removes third-party access to sensitive documents, and provides unlimited workspaces and users at a fixed infrastructure cost. This template deploys the complete AppFlowy Cloud stack — web client, API backend, authentication, object storage, and database — ready for connections from AppFlowy's native desktop and mobile applications.
Key features of AppFlowy
Block-Based Editor
Create rich documents with text, images, embeds, and media using an intuitive block editor that works consistently across desktop, mobile, and web without feature gaps between platforms.
Flexible Database Views
View and manage the same data as a table, Kanban board, calendar, or gallery, giving different team members the layout that fits their workflow without duplicating information.
AI Writing Assistance
Generate, summarize, and refine content directly within documents using built-in AI features that connect to an external provider (such as OpenAI or Azure OpenAI) configured via API key — data is processed by that provider.
Real-Time Collaboration
Work simultaneously with teammates using conflict-free synchronization, so multiple people can edit the same document without overwriting each other's changes.
Full Data Ownership
All documents, databases, and file attachments are stored on your own infrastructure with no vendor lock-in, ensuring compliance with data regulations and complete control over retention.
Why run AppFlowy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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