AFFiNE is an open-source "KnowledgeOS" that removes the barriers between documentation, visual collaboration, and data organization. Users can write structured documents, sketch on infinite whiteboards, and maintain organized databases—all within the same workspace—without switching between separate tools for each task.

Built with a local-first, privacy-focused architecture, AFFiNE keeps your knowledge on infrastructure you control. AI assistance is integrated throughout, helping with writing, drawing, and planning across every content type. This deployment includes PostgreSQL with the pgvector extension for advanced search, Redis for real-time features, and automated database migration for reliable updates.