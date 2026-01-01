BentoPDF is a privacy-oriented PDF toolkit that processes documents entirely in the user's browser — files never leave the client machine or touch an external server. It replaces multiple online PDF services with a single self-hosted interface covering merging, splitting, page reordering, rotation, image conversion, OCR, compression, password protection, watermarks, headers and footers, and metadata editing.

For teams and organizations that handle sensitive documents — contracts, financial statements, legal papers — self-hosting BentoPDF eliminates the privacy risk of uploading confidential files to commercial PDF services that may retain copies or log usage. Because all processing happens client-side, the VPS only serves the web interface, keeping server resource requirements minimal while ensuring documents stay fully private.