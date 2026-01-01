Tududi is a self-hosted productivity application for managing tasks, projects, areas, and notes in a clean hierarchical structure. It goes beyond basic to-do lists with a full recurring task engine, CalDAV synchronisation (tasks.org, Apple Reminders, Thunderbird), Telegram integration for task creation and daily digests, and optional OIDC/SSO for team deployments. The interface supports 24 languages and dark/light modes.

Self-hosting Tududi keeps your task data entirely on your own server — no subscription, no data mining, and no third-party access to your projects and notes. Because it runs on SQLite, there is no separate database service to manage: one container, two volumes, and your productivity tool is running behind HTTPS.