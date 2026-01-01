TubeSync is a self-hosted PVR-style tool for YouTube that monitors channels and playlists and automatically downloads new videos as they are published. It works like a DVR for online content, keeping your media library up to date without manual intervention.

Self-hosting TubeSync on a VPS means downloads run continuously in the background while your devices are off. It integrates with Plex and Jellyfin media servers, handles metadata and thumbnails automatically, and supports keyword filtering and quality cutoffs to save storage space.