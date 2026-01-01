Transmute is a privacy-first file converter that transforms documents, images, audio, and video between formats through a clean web interface. Files are processed by your own self-hosted instance rather than an anonymous cloud service, so sensitive material never leaves infrastructure you control and there are no upload caps, watermarks, or per-conversion fees.

Self-hosting Transmute on a VPS gives teams a private, always-available conversion tool reachable from any browser. It is a practical alternative to ad-supported online converters that harvest data, making it well suited to organizations with strict data-handling requirements or anyone who simply wants format conversion without handing files to a third party.