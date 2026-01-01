ThinkDashboard is a minimalist, self-hosted bookmark dashboard built in Go and vanilla JavaScript for people who want a fast browser start page without the bloat of typical homelab dashboards. Bookmarks are grouped into categories, organized across multiple pages, and surfaced through a clean text-first interface that loads instantly on desktop and mobile.

Every bookmark can be assigned a keyboard shortcut, so opening a frequent destination is as fast as pressing a key â€” no mouse, no search dropdown, no third-party extensions. All data lives in JSON files on a persistent volume, which makes backups trivial and keeps your bookmark collection entirely on your own VPS instead of a hosted bookmark service.