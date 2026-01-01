Deploy Uptime Kuma in one-click installation.
Beautiful self-hosted uptime monitoring for websites, APIs, and services with status pages and multi-channel alerts.
Choose a VPS plan for Uptime Kuma
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Uptime Kuma
Uptime Kuma is a self-hosted monitoring tool with a polished, real-time dashboard for tracking the availability of websites, APIs, TCP ports, DNS records, Docker containers, and more. It checks targets at configurable intervals and sends alerts the moment something goes down.
Self-hosting on a VPS gives you a persistent monitor that runs around the clock independent of your local machine. You can create public status pages for your services, configure notification channels including Telegram, Discord, Slack, email, and webhooks, and track historical uptime percentages over time.
Key features of Uptime Kuma
Multi-type monitoring
Monitor HTTP/HTTPS endpoints, TCP/UDP ports, DNS lookups, Docker containers, and databases from a single dashboard.
Public status pages
Create branded public status pages to communicate service health to your customers without exposing internal monitoring details.
Rich notifications
Send downtime alerts via Telegram, Discord, Slack, email, PagerDuty, webhooks, and 90+ other notification channels.
Uptime history
Track historical availability with uptime percentage charts and response time graphs to identify reliability trends.
Certificate monitoring
Monitor SSL certificate expiry dates and get alerts before certificates expire to prevent unexpected HTTPS failures.
Why run Uptime Kuma on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.