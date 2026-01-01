Up to 70% off for Alerta

Deploy Alerta in one-click installation.

Open-source alert management platform that consolidates monitoring alerts from any source into a single real-time dashboard.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Alerta in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Alerta

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Alerta

Alerta is an open-source alert management and consolidation platform that brings together alerts from Prometheus, Nagios, Grafana, Zabbix, Sensu, CloudWatch, and dozens of other monitoring tools into a single real-time web console. By deduplicating and correlating incoming alerts, Alerta eliminates alert storms and gives on-call teams a clear view of what is actually firing and what matters most.

Self-hosting Alerta on a VPS gives your operations team full control over alerting infrastructure, retention policies, and authentication — without sending monitoring data to a third-party service. Built-in multi-tenancy means one Alerta instance can serve multiple teams or client environments simultaneously.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Alerta

Multi-source ingestion

Receive alerts from Prometheus, Nagios, Grafana, Zabbix, CloudWatch, and more via a single REST API without reconfiguring your monitoring stack.

Alert deduplication

Automatically deduplicate and correlate repeated alerts so on-call engineers see one actionable item instead of hundreds of identical notifications.

Maintenance windows

Define blackout periods by service, environment, or tag to suppress expected alerts during planned maintenance without disabling monitors.

Multi-tenancy

Serve multiple teams or client environments from a single Alerta instance using customer views and scoped API keys.

Flexible authentication

Authenticate with Basic Auth, LDAP, GitHub, GitLab, Google, Keycloak, SAML2, or Azure AD — no third-party identity provider required.

Why run Alerta on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool

Select
Beszel

Beszel

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts

Select
Beszel Agent

Beszel Agent

Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring system

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.